Photos: America’s Cup Village Officially Opens

After countless hours of preparation, the America’s Cup Village in Dockyard officially opened to the public at 11.30am this morning [May 27], with thousands expected to attend today’s event, which includes six races, a performance by Grammy award winning musician Wyclef John, and the Opening Ceremony which is set to showcase a host of Bermudian entertainment.

