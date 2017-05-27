Photos: America’s Cup Village Officially Opens

May 27, 2017 | 1 Comment

After countless hours of preparation, the America’s Cup Village in Dockyard officially opened to the public at 11.30am this morning [May 27], with thousands expected to attend today’s event, which includes six races, a performance by Grammy award winning musician Wyclef John, and the Opening Ceremony which is set to showcase a host of Bermudian entertainment.

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (12)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (11)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (10)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (9)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (8)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (7)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (6)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (5)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (4)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (3)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (2)

Americas Cup Opening 27 May (1)170527_ac35_rp2921

170527_ac35_rp2926

1-170527_ac35_dm8864

2-170527_ac35_dm8868

3-170527_ac35_dm8870

4-20170527_AC35LIVE_RP2928

5-20170527_AC35LIVE_RP2931

6-20170527_AC35LIVE_RP2935

7-20170527_AC35LIVE_RP2944

