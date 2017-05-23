Preserve Marriage Group To Hold Demonstration

The Preserve Marriage group — which has been campaigning against same sex marriage — will be holding a “peaceful demonstration” from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Thursday, May 25th at the Parliament Grounds.

“All people of Bermuda [Faith & Non-Faith] are being invited to take a stand for marriage to be One Woman and One Man,” a promo the group posted online said.

Preserve Marriage supporters gathered at a press conference today:

This scheduled demonstration follows after a landmark court ruling paving the way for same sex marriage, which was subsequently followed by a Private Members Bill brought by MP Wayne Furbert which seeks to define marriage between a male and a female.

Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche filed a legal challenge after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, and the court ruled in their favour , saying that the “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage and more broadly speaking the institution of marriage.”

Following the ruling, Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon Pamplin said the Government ”will not lodge an appeal against the judgment” and “will implement the necessary steps to ensure compliance.”

Preserve Marriage publicly stated they do not agree with the decision not to appeal, and called on the Government to “responsibly appeal the current ruling.”

Live video replay of Preserve Marriage’s press conference today:

However according to three lawyers involved in the legal case, an appeal was unlikely to succeed anyway, with lawyer Rod Attride Stirling stating, “the Government had no prospect of succeeding on an appeal.”

Following the court ruling, MP Wayne Furbert brought a Private Members Bill seeking to make an amendment to define marriage between a male and a female. This will be his second attempt to bring such a Bill, with the first attempt back in 2016 passing in the House, but being stopped in the Senate.

