Video: Collision During 6th America’s Cup Race

A collision occurred between Land Rover BAR and SoftBank Team Japan in the 6th race at the America’s Cup this afternoon [May 27], resulting in a penalty being given to the British team.

In describing the incident, Softbank Team Japan said, “With 25 seconds to go on the start clock, SoftBank Team Japan Skipper Dean Barker took advantage of a wind shift that slowed the British team and accelerated the Japanese boat to over 39 knots to gain an overlap and hook the Brits into a penalty.

“However, as Land Rover BAR Skipper Ben Ainslie attempted to stay clear, his yacht slipped on it’s foils causing the Brit’s leeward hull to violently drop down into the Japanese cockpit.

“Fortunately, no sailors were injured in the collision though both boats sustained damage.”

“Obviously it was a bit of a ‘love tap’ as Ben calls it in the start of the second race”, said SoftBank Team Japan Skipper Dean Barker making reference to the Brit’s earlier collision with Emirates Team New Zealand.

“It was a little bit of a hairy moment seeing their leeward hull landing on our boat. Both boats have damage, it hit all the guys but doesn’t seem anyone is too badly injured. The nature of the racing is it’s getting closer and harder and it’s all part of the game. Ben wasn’t intending to hit us.

The team went on to claim the win after the resulting penalty on Land Rover BAR.

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News, Sports, Videos