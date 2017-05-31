Video: MP Wayne Furbert On Marriage Bill

MP Wayne Furbert said the Human Rights Amendment Act 2017 — which seeks to make an amendment to define marriage between a male and a female — could be debated in the House of Assembly in July of this year, and said that this time, it does not need to pass in the Senate.

Bill Follows Landmark Court Ruling

The Private Members Bill seeks to, in effect, restrict marriage to between a man and woman, and follows after a landmark court ruling which paved the way for same sex marriage in Bermuda.

Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche filed a legal challenge after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, and the court ruled in their favour , paving the way for same sex marriage.

Following the ruling, Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon Pamplin said the Government acknowledges the Supreme Court ruling handed down, and “we have determined that we will not lodge an appeal against the judgment.”

In a Bernews interview with three lawyers involved in the legal case, we asked what would happen to a gay couple if they got married and an amendment managed to get passed in Parliament, the lawyers explained that the marriages will remain legal – but they couldn’t get divorced.

Similar Bill Was Brought Before

Mr Furbert previously attempted to bring an amendment like this, with the Human Rights Amendment 2016 passing in the House with 21 votes for, 9 against, and 1 abstention in July 2016, however, the Bill then failed in the Senate, with six Senators voting against the Bill, while five voted in favour.

During our interview Mr Furbert explained that the Bill does not need to pass in the Senate this time.

The Bermuda Constitution [screenshot below] states, “If any bill to which this section applies is passed by the House of Assembly in two successive sessions [whether or not the Legislature is dissolved between those sessions] and, having been sent to the Senate in each of those sessions at least one month before the end of the session, is rejected by the Senate in each of those sessions, that bill shall, on its rejection for the second time by the Senate, unless the House of Assembly otherwise resolves, be presented to the Governor for assent notwithstanding that the Senate has not consented to the bill:

“Provided that the foregoing provisions of this subsection shall not have effect unless at least twelve months have elapsed between the date on which the bill is passed by the House of Assembly in the first session and the date on which it is passed by that House in the second session.”

Human Rights Amendment Bill 2017

The Bill — which is a Private Members Bill brought by Mr Furbert — states, “Whereas it is expedient to amend the Human Rights Act 1982, to preserve the institution of marriage; Be it enacted by The Queen’s Most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Bermuda, and by the authority of the same, as follows;

“In section 2 of the Human Rights Act 1981, at the end insert— [5] Nothing in this section shall be taken to override the provisions of section 15[c] of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1974 [which provides that a marriage is void unless the parties are respectively male and female].”

Wayne Furbert’s Comments

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr Furbert said, “It should be debated July 8, 2017, because the last time was July 8, 2016, and because it failed in the Senate, you have to wait 12 months before you can – and the word is pass the bill again.

When asked if can be turned down by the Senate this time, Mr Furbert said, “It cannot. And the reason why I laid is because the Constitution doesn’t say you can’t lay, I should have laid probably last year, but you cant pass it until the 12 months is up. And so we’ll go to the 8th and debate it there.”

During the interview he discussed various aspects related to the topic.

