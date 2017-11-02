Eight International Sailing Events Set For 2018

Two entirely new sailing events headline the 2018 Bermuda Sailing Calendar, released today by the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

“Oyster Regatta Bermuda and Atlantic Anniversary Regatta – scheduled for May and July respectively – were inspired to add Bermuda legs as a result of the 35th America’s Cup,” the BTA said.

“Meantime, the Bermuda International Invitational Race Week makes a return next year after a two-year absence. This will be the 88th time the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club hosts a spring invitational for keelboats.

“The Newport Bermuda Race will return for the 51st time, often considered the pinnacle of the sailing season when it arrives in Bermuda on even numbered years.

“Building on the legacy of Bermuda’s sailing heritage and her acclaimed hosting of the 35th America’s Cup, the 2018 Bermuda Sailing Calendar is turning out to be very exciting, a thrill for any sailing enthusiast,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Product and Experiences Development Officer Pat Phillip-Fairn.

The BTA added, “Thus far, eight international events are on the calendar, capturing the imagination of the world of sailing — including the Moth World Championships — and ongoing talks continue, potentially adding more events for 2018 and 2019.”

The 2018 Sailing Tourism Calendar follows below [PDF here]:

