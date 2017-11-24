Driver Injured In Collision On St. David’s Road

Emergency services responded to a collision on St. David’s Road this afternoon [Nov 24] where it appears a driver collided with a tree.

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and traffic was restricted and controlled by police. A man believed to be the driver of the vehicle was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

