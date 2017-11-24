Driver Injured In Collision On St. David’s Road

November 24, 2017 | 1 Comment

Emergency services responded to a collision on St. David’s Road this afternoon [Nov 24] where it appears a driver collided with a tree.

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and traffic was restricted and controlled by police. A man believed to be the driver of the vehicle was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Collision St Davids Bermuda, November 24 2017

  1. mixitup says:
    November 24, 2017

    Hope they are ok… On the bright side, they won’t have to worry bout that new spray job..

