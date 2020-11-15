St. David’s Cricket Club Wins ECCA Golf

The Eastern County Cricket Association hosted its 2020 Golf Tournament at the Ocean View Golf Course, with eleven teams made up of the Four Clubs participating.

The St. David’s Cricket Club team of OJ Pitcher, Sammy Robinson, Mark Crawford, and Kiary Swan were crowned the champions with a score of 57.

A score of 59 saw the Cleveland County team of Allan Douglas, Peter Philpott, Hasan Durham, and Tariqua Walikraam finish second, while third place went to the Flatt’s Victoria team of Nelson Bascome, VJ Minors, Barry Decouto, and William Usher.

The Close to Pin winners included, Cleveland Counties, Allan Douglas who had a Hole in One on the number 7, Flatt’s Victoria’s Dejan Carey picked up the award on the 11th hole and Robinson representing St. David’s Cricket Club achieved the feat on the #15.

Eastern County Cricket Association 2020 Golf Tournament Leaderboard Top 6 Finishers

57 – St. David’s Cricket Club – OJ Pitcher, Sammy Robinson, Mark Crawford, Kiary Swan

59 – Cleveland County – Allan Douglas, Peter Philpott, Hasan Durham, Tariqua Walikraam

59 – Flatt’s Victoria – Nelson Bascome, VJ Minors, Barry Decouto, William Usher

61 – Cleveland County – Anthony Bascome, Damali Bell, Jeffrey Tyrrell, Damon Robain

61 – Flatt’s Victoria – Brian Morris, Mark Ray, Derek Wright, Darren Lewis

62 – St. David’s Cricket Club – Eddie Lamb, George O’Brian Jr., Steven Almeida, Jason Darrell

Read More About

Category: All, Sports