BMA & Lloyd’s Mark Cohort 14 Success

The Bermuda Monetary Authority and Lloyd’s have marked the conclusion of Cohort 14 of the latest award-winning Accelerator programme at a landmark event in Bermuda on June 12th at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

A spokesperson said, “The BMA and Lloyd’s collaborated on the event to bring industry leaders and innovators together with Bermuda-based reinsurance professionals to mark the pioneering achievements of Lloyd’s Lab Accelerator Cohort 14.

“Opening remarks by Craig Swan, Chief Executive Officer of the BMA, emphasised the collaborative partnership between Lloyd’s and the BMA that allows innovators to work together to provide solutions and unlock capacity for tomorrow’s risks.”

“The successful partnership between the BMA and Lloyd’s highlights the vital role that industry knowledge sharing and mutual collaboration play in driving innovation across Bermuda’s financial landscape,” said Craig Swan, CEO of the BMA. “The achievements of Cohort 14 highlight the transformative potential of technology and innovative thinking in addressing emerging risks and providing proactive solutions for future challenges.”

The spokesperson said, “As part of the day’s events, the BMA hosted an exclusive roundtable and workshop for senior representatives from the BMA and Lloyd’s Lab to work alongside experienced mentors and representatives from Cohort 14 of the programmes, which included Supercede, 7Analytics and Tailshift. Demonstrating the significant progress made across just ten weeks, the session took an in-depth look at the latest cohort’s product development, and the collaborative opportunities for further advancing their solutions within Bermuda’s dynamic reinsurance ecosystem and beyond.”

Speaking at the event, Rosie Denée, Head of Innovation, Commercial Education and Events at Lloyd’s said, “Our partnership with the BMA exemplifies how regulatory collaboration can accelerate innovation in reinsurance. Cohort 14′s success in Bermuda demonstrates the power of bringing together regulators, established market leaders, and emerging innovators to tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges in building a resilient future.”

The spokesperson said, “The result of a partnership formalised between the BMA and Lloyd’s in May 2024, the Lloyd’s Lab launched Cohort 14 of their Accelerator programme, with a specific focus on reinsurance in Bermuda, aimed at promoting innovation and collaboration in the international insurance market. The programme is a 10-week fast-track insurance innovation incubator that draws upon the skills and talents within the island’s insurance sector.”

