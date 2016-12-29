People’s Campaign: Permit Denial Is ‘Political’
“It is clear that the denial of Rev. Tweed work permit is political,” the People’s Campaign said this afternoon, adding that “the OBA Government and their supporters would like nothing more than to see Rev. Tweed placed on a plane and shipped out of the Country.”
Rev Tweed’s Work Permit Refused
Earlier today Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said, “In this particular instance, the applicant failed to comply with rules that were put in place for everyone. As a result, I had no choice but to uphold the previous decision to refuse the new application.”
“The position was not advertised despite repeated requests by the Department to do so, and the actual application was incomplete and contained inaccuracies. On the basis of these failures to fulfil the requirements of Immigration policy, the work permit application was rejected,” the Minister said.
BIU Call Meeting
Following the Minister’s statement earlier today, BIU President Chris Furbert announced that he has called a Special General Council meeting at 12 noon tomorrow [Dec 30], and said that all BIU Special General Council Members and Shop Stewards are urged to attend.
People’s Campaign Statement
A statement from the group said, “The People’s Campaign began in March 2014, advocating for equality, jobs and justice for all in Bermuda.
“The campaign filled a void for the voiceless and has grown into one of the most powerful and influential stakeholder groups in this Country. A key factor to the formulation and strategic direction of the People’s Campaign has been the leadership of Rev. Nicholas Tweed.
“The People’s Campaign has stood boldly with Bermudians against the oppressive OBA Government and their horrid policies, which many times are not in the best interest of the Bermudian People.
“To this end it is no secret that the Government views the People’s Campaign and its Leadership as an enemy and a threat, as they often refer to the People’s Campaign as part of a fictional combined opposition.
“Every leader of the People’s Campaign has been directly targeted by the OBA Government and their agents. The denial of Rev. Tweed’s work permit is another example of a tactic in the OBA Government’s war against the People’s Campaign.
“The people of Bermuda should not be fooled or confused into believing that the denial of Rev. Tweed’s work permit is about an administrative process not being followed or Rev. Tweed displacing a Bermudian Pastor.
“It is clear that the denial of Rev. Tweed work permit is political. The People of Bermuda are clear that the OBA Government and their supporters would like nothing more than to see Rev. Tweed placed on a plane and shipped out of the Country.
“The People’s Campaign will remain steadfast in fighting for the People of this Country and we stand 100% in Solidarity with our Brother Rev. Nicholas Tweed.”
Rules are rules. It is correct that they should apply to everyone, without fear or favour.
The refusal to follow clear procedures points to an unstated objective. Unstated, but obvious and consistent.
If this were true, then please provide the evidence of Immigration requests plus the paperwork submitted. This would then prove that all requests were met. Until this is released, there is no evidence that this is political.
As someone with a HR degree, could someone please tell me why Mr Tweed is exempt from the laws of the country?
BS! He ain't got status...he's on a work permit people. No matter how you slice it!!I'm no fan of this Government but they are right!!!!
The only ones making this political are the BIU/PLP axis.
Non Bermudians should not involve themselves in politics. We Bermudians do not tell President Obama how to run the usa and neither should Rev Tweed tell us how to run Bermuda.
If the permit had been approved it would have been 'political'.
$50 says there will be some sort of strike action following tomorrow's meeting
This stunt will be the end of PLP ever getting into power! Will the silent majority, please stand up?!
Perhaps the applicant in this matter (i.e. the AME Church) can provide some clarity as to whether they actually responded to the requests to comply with the legal requirements.
There are two parties here, the Department of Immigration and the AME Church, being the party that makes the application. The DOI is prevented from disclosing details, but the AME Church is not.
Let's hear from the AME Church as to their record of what happened and have the AME Church give the DOI permission to release their records. Then, and only then, will be have all the facts.
Without the facts, from both sides, this is all simply conjecture.
I would suggest that if the AME Church refuses to do so, then their actions leave something to be considered.
"The People’s Campaign has stood boldly with Bermudians against the oppressive OBA Government and their horrid policies, which many times are not in the best interest of the Bermudian People."
Can we please stop it with the hyperbole and overblown rhetoric? The Syrian Government is oppressive. The OBA is not.
Disagreeing with someone does not make them oppressive. Rejecting an appeal when the rules were not followed (especially as there is a right of appeal) is also not oppressive.