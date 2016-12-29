People’s Campaign: Permit Denial Is ‘Political’

“It is clear that the denial of Rev. Tweed work permit is political,” the People’s Campaign said this afternoon, adding that “the OBA Government and their supporters would like nothing more than to see Rev. Tweed placed on a plane and shipped out of the Country.”

Earlier today Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said, “In this particular instance, the applicant failed to comply with rules that were put in place for everyone. As a result, I had no choice but to uphold the previous decision to refuse the new application.”

“The position was not advertised despite repeated requests by the Department to do so, and the actual application was incomplete and contained inaccuracies. On the basis of these failures to fulfil the requirements of Immigration policy, the work permit application was rejected,” the Minister said.

Following the Minister’s statement earlier today, BIU President Chris Furbert announced that he has called a Special General Council meeting at 12 noon tomorrow [Dec 30], and said that all BIU Special General Council Members and Shop Stewards are urged to attend.

A statement from the group said, “The People’s Campaign began in March 2014, advocating for equality, jobs and justice for all in Bermuda.

“The campaign filled a void for the voiceless and has grown into one of the most powerful and influential stakeholder groups in this Country. A key factor to the formulation and strategic direction of the People’s Campaign has been the leadership of Rev. Nicholas Tweed.

“The People’s Campaign has stood boldly with Bermudians against the oppressive OBA Government and their horrid policies, which many times are not in the best interest of the Bermudian People.

“To this end it is no secret that the Government views the People’s Campaign and its Leadership as an enemy and a threat, as they often refer to the People’s Campaign as part of a fictional combined opposition.

“Every leader of the People’s Campaign has been directly targeted by the OBA Government and their agents. The denial of Rev. Tweed’s work permit is another example of a tactic in the OBA Government’s war against the People’s Campaign.

“The people of Bermuda should not be fooled or confused into believing that the denial of Rev. Tweed’s work permit is about an administrative process not being followed or Rev. Tweed displacing a Bermudian Pastor.

“It is clear that the denial of Rev. Tweed work permit is political. The People of Bermuda are clear that the OBA Government and their supporters would like nothing more than to see Rev. Tweed placed on a plane and shipped out of the Country.

“The People’s Campaign will remain steadfast in fighting for the People of this Country and we stand 100% in Solidarity with our Brother Rev. Nicholas Tweed.”

