Traffic Advisory: Upcoming Road Restrictions

The public is being advised by the Ministry of Public Works of upcoming road works on Palmetto Road and along North Shore Road, from Store Hill to Bermuda Waterworks, that will affect the flow of traffic.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of upcoming road works:

On Sunday January 29 there will be a one lane closure on Palmetto Road [by Roberts Avenue] during the day to allow drainage work to be carried out in order to resolve flooding issues in the area.

Additionally, subject to weather conditions, beginning on Wednesday February 1 and continuing until the weekend, there will be a one lane closure along North Shore Road, from Store Hill to Bermuda Waterworks, to allow for road resurfacing.”

