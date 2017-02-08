Column: We’re Bermudians, We Are Not Animals
[Opinion column written by Chris Famous]
Two months later and not one word on the investigation of Bermudians being pepper sprayed. Exactly how long does it take to prove what is clearly shown on video?
Bermudian people are not violent nor are we revengeful. So the actions by the BPS, supported by the OBA that we have to be kept in our place in some “pig pen” sort of contraption simply shows what they think of us.
Let us not waste a minute more arguing with those who see us as not worthy of being on public grounds. Wasting time on social media only serves to take us away from what we need to be focusing on….uplifting ourselves, our families and our communities.
Have no doubt, an election is looming within the next 11 months as per OBA MP Leah Scott’s latest online posting.
The irony is that the people that the OBA want the police to keep far away from them in February will be the same people that the OBA will be begging to vote for them before this year is over.
Consider that there are over 5,000 Civil Servants the OBA will suddenly attempt to be friendly to; the same union members that they planned on cutting their pay in 2015.
The OBA will possibly soon put out posters of them hugging children who attend mold-infested government schools that have been neglected because tens of millions of dollars are being spent in Dockyard.
The OBA will soon knock on the doors of people that have not seen them since the last election. So wasting time arguing with people online does not equate to votes.
Please ensure that you and your children are properly registered to vote and come out to show them that we are not going to be herded like animals into a cage.
If you are not sure if you are properly registered or need to be registered, please feel free to call or whatsapp me on 599-0901.
We are Bermudians, we are not animals.
- Chris Famous can be contacted via email at Carib_pro@yahoo.com or Twitter at @ryderz777
Opinion columns reflect the views of the writer, and not those of Bernews Ltd. To submit an Opinion Column/Letter to the Editor, please email info@bernews.com. Bernews welcomes submissions, and while there are no length restrictions, all columns must be signed by the writer’s real name.
Someone please help me to understand why the pepper spraying incident is receiving so much attention.
The protesters deliberately blocked access to parliament and hence, broke the law. The police are well in their remit to use pepper spray and other means to control the crowd. So why the need for an investigation?
Protesters accept the risk of police confrontation, accept the risk of getting arrested, accept the risk of fines...so why all the fuss about this pepper spraying incident?
Mold huh?
That policeman that was awarded $5mn or so in damages due to mold exposure took place under the PLP's reign.
Same with the public school teacher.
But yet the PLP found hundreds of millions of vanity projects in which their friends and families personally profited from (i.e. Court House and Port Royal).
Famous didn't care then and he doesn't care now.
Sorry Chris - those that blocked the House will never vote for the OBA they are all PLP supporters. BTW - those that were there are not a true representation of what the rest of Bda feel on this issue.
Don't be dramatic. You couldn't play by the rules so there has to be a controlled protest area like in other countries.
Animals live better and are treated better than a large portion of this population in this country - you should really get out and have a look. When was the last time someone patted you on the head or threw you a bone?
Untrue Mr. famous.
To the OBA leadership we aren't humans, we aren't even animals. They treat their animals better than they treat the majority of us. Premier Dunkley shows his dog on facebook relatively often and he gets the royal treatment.
To the OBA, we should simply just thank our lucky stars they swooped in to save the day. We should trust them without question, and we should just allow them to do what they please.
What a new low CF!
No limit to the depth of your straw-grasping is there?
Right on cue. Next up....the People's Campaign
There is so much wrong with that columns, so many lies and falsehoods.