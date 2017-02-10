Live Updates & Video: House Of Assembly
[Updating] Police are on scene at the House of Assembly this morning [Feb 10] and Government is advising the public that “there may be a disruption in public services.”
After having been previously delayed, the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly today.
Yesterday Bermuda Industrial Union President Chris Furbert said, “The BIU is calling on its members, certainly members of the public, to be here tomorrow at 8.00am at the Union Square.”
At 6am this morning, the Government said, “Government is advising the public that there may be a disruption in public services due to a union meeting which has been called for this morning. Government will provide an update regarding the resumption of services. The public is encouraged to make alternative arrangements wherever possible.
The police previously said that “in light of information today that indicates public protests may be planned” at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10], they have “established a policing plan.”
“Parliament Street will have barriers down the centre so that traffic can flow on one side and pedestrians can safely congregate on the other,” the police said.
“If more space is required, Reid Street will be closed between the junctions of Court Street and Parliament Street. The police will consider other road closures, if the need arises, based on the actual numbers that might be in attendance on the day.”
We will be providing live updates and live video as able throughout the day, and if you have any footage you can submit, please feel free to email it to info@bernews.com!
Last night Furbert said a decision would be made at a 5.30pm meeting about transportation. But, he sure didn't tell the public. How very thoughtful of him. Those that rely on public transportation will just have to wait and see, I suppose.
Stop with the bullsh**! my daughter needs to catch the bus home from school today!
You better make other arrangements.
Any work stoppages are illegal, terminate immediately with loss of any work benefits, all those that partake today that should have been to work!
That would never happen. The whole island would be shutdown if they went that route. I would love to see the OBA try.
May we see the BIU's financials please? Don't go telling others how to manage affairs when you have no control of your own.
Alot of unemployment out there....peopl who actually want to work...should be no problem filling the positions with people who actually understand what their employers pay them for...TO DO WORK...get over the airport and move on to something worth fighting for, like abuse, hunger and drug addition.
My CBA is my bible. I can't find the paragraph/clause for unreasonable work stoppages. SMH