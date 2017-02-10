Live Updates & Video: House Of Assembly

[Updating] Police are on scene at the House of Assembly this morning [Feb 10] and Government is advising the public that “there may be a disruption in public services.”

After having been previously delayed, the debate on the Airport Development Concession Act 2016 and the Bermuda Airport Authority Act 2016 is scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly today.

Yesterday Bermuda Industrial Union President Chris Furbert said, “The BIU is calling on its members, certainly members of the public, to be here tomorrow at 8.00am at the Union Square.”

At 6am this morning, the Government said, “Government is advising the public that there may be a disruption in public services due to a union meeting which has been called for this morning. Government will provide an update regarding the resumption of services. The public is encouraged to make alternative arrangements wherever possible.

The police previously said that “in light of information today that indicates public protests may be planned” at the House of Assembly this Friday [Feb 10], they have “established a policing plan.”

“Parliament Street will have barriers down the centre so that traffic can flow on one side and pedestrians can safely congregate on the other,” the police said.

“If more space is required, Reid Street will be closed between the junctions of Court Street and Parliament Street. The police will consider other road closures, if the need arises, based on the actual numbers that might be in attendance on the day.”

