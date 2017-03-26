Dill & Derosa Win Invitational Events In USA

Two Bermuda track & field athletes claimed victories at Invitational Meets held recently in the the United States.

Shaquille Dill won the Men’s Weems Baskin Invitational 800m race, while Tiara Derosa won the Richmond’s Fred Hardy Invitational Women Discus Throw Non-Division 1.

Dill won the Men’s 800m event stopping the clock in a time of 1:48.62.

Derosa, who met the Carifta Qualifying Standard in this event just a week ago with a top toss of 38.65 meters, claimed victory at her meet with a top toss of 42.19 meters.

