Photos: Bermuda Celebrates World Book Day

March 3, 2017 | 1 Comment

World Book Day celebrations took place across the island yesterday [March 2], with more than 1,500 books distributed to nurseries and schools throughout the island, with people also donating their time to read to children.

Spearheaded by radio host Nikita Robinson, the programme has enriched the lives of thousands of local children since it started in 2010.

Multiple entities support the initiative, and between March 2 – 4th, families can bring their children to  the Bermuda National Gallery or the Bermuda National Library Youth Services to receive a free book as a gift courtesy of Bermuda Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Comments (1)

  1. Cathy I. Bassett says:
    March 3, 2017

    Congratulations Dalton E.Tucker Primary and all schools who participated in World Book Day. It is evident that our parents, teachers and students are turned on to books. Brilliant!

