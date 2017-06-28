Western Counties To Be Held At White Hill Field

The Western Counties Cricket Association [WCCA] in conjunction with host Somerset Bridge Recreation Club today [June 28] announced that the 2017 Western Counties Cricket Competition will be held at White Hill Field.

“The WCCA has been existence for more than 50 years and this will signal the return of Western Counties to the White Hill field facility. The Somerset Bridge family looks forward to hosting this year’s competition.

“2017 WCCA Series Schedule:

• Round 1 [Saturday, July 1st]: Willow Cuts vs Southampton Rangers

• Round 2 [Saturday, July 8th]: Winner vs Somerset Bridge

• Round 3 [Saturday, August 12th]: Winner vs PHC

• Round 4 [Saturday, August 26th]: Winner vs Warwick Workmen’s

“The entry fee is as follows:

$10 General Admission

$5 Seniors

Children under 12 Free

“All games start at 11 am. Spots are free.

“There will be food vendors and fun castles available.

“For additional information, please call: 504-4359 or 336-7850.

“In 1962 the Western Counties Cricket competition was an idea which was materialized by four Charter Clubs comprising of:

1. Warwick Workmen’s Club

2. Southampton Rangers Sports Club

3. Somerset Bridge Recreation Club

4. Willow Cuts Cricket Club

“The first competition was contested in 1963 and the Willow Cuts Cricket Club was the first champion winning the Warren Simmons Cup which was to be played for on an annual basis.

“Initially, all matches were played on Thursdays at the Champions Club home ground. These matches became an annual event and grew into not only a sporting event but created a community atmosphere with food stalls and other recreational activities.

“We encourage the community to come out and join us in cheering on their favourite Western Counties Cricket Association team.”

