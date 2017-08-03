Report: Destra Garcia Suffers Broken Ankle

Soca star Destra Garcia will require surgery after falling off of a stage at last night’s [August 2] Cup Match Summer Splash event, according to a story from LOOP news in Trinidad & Tobago.

According to the story, “Destra Garcia is said to be in need of surgery after she fell off a stage in Bermuda and broke her ankle.”

Footage of Ms. Garcia falling from the stage, posted on the Island ENT YouTube channel:

“Garcia was performing at the Cup Match Summer Splash when the incident occurred.

“Video that captured the incident shows the Queen of Bacchanal talking to the audience when she suddenly fell off the stage.”

“A group of people rushed to assist the singer who was removed via a stretcher.

“Her manager Brian Morris confirmed that she broke her ankle and is in need of surgery. Her ankle is in a temporary cast and she is in pain, he said.

