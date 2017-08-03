Report: Destra Garcia Suffers Broken Ankle
Soca star Destra Garcia will require surgery after falling off of a stage at last night’s [August 2] Cup Match Summer Splash event, according to a story from LOOP news in Trinidad & Tobago.
According to the story, “Destra Garcia is said to be in need of surgery after she fell off a stage in Bermuda and broke her ankle.”
Footage of Ms. Garcia falling from the stage, posted on the Island ENT YouTube channel:
“Garcia was performing at the Cup Match Summer Splash when the incident occurred.
“Video that captured the incident shows the Queen of Bacchanal talking to the audience when she suddenly fell off the stage.”
Slideshow of photos from the concert:
“A group of people rushed to assist the singer who was removed via a stretcher.
“Her manager Brian Morris confirmed that she broke her ankle and is in need of surgery. Her ankle is in a temporary cast and she is in pain, he said.
May she have a speedy recovery. I feel that this happened to her while performing in Bermuda…or anywhere for that matter. It is bad enough to get seriously hurt, but to be away from home when it happens makes it that much worse. Hope you get well soon so you can get home.
BERNEWS please keep us updated on her condition. We would love to help where, when and if we can.
It’s those lights shining back on stage, they tend to fade out the stage edge. A friend of mine and I put chaser lights on the edge of his stage at his club to prevent this…. I think led tape light would work and could be set up with a sequence relay.
we also set up a runner that extended out across the room on wheels cordoned off and worked on a remote garage door opener.