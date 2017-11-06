Bermuda Wins Five Cycling Medals In Barbados

[Updated] Bermuda’s team put in an outstanding performance at the 13th Caribbean Junior Road Championships, capturing three medals on the opening day and another two on the second day.

The first day was the Individual Time Trial. Matthew Oliveira captured the Junior Boy’s 17-18 Category gold medal clocking 28:00, with Jacob Kelly and Kyle Gill both from Barbados placed second and third respectively with times of 29:16 and 30.13, Kaden Hopkins finished fourth clocking 30:27.

Alyssa Rowse won the Girls 15-18 Category gold medal with a time of 15.57, Amber Joseph from Barbados was second in a time of 16:10.58, while Tachana Dalger of Suriname was third.

Nicholas Narraway competing in the Pre-Junior 15-16 Category captured the silver medal, Enrique De Comarmond of Trinidad and Tobago was first and Rene Gayrai of Antigua and Barbuda was 3rd. Ziani Burgesson was fifth clocking 16:56.

The 13th Caribbean Junior Road Championships concluded with Bermuda cyclists winning two more medals.

“Day Two saw the competitors compete in a road race. Matthew Oliveira captured the Junior Boy’s 17-18 Category gold medal, while Alyssa Rowse won the Girls 15-18 Category silver medal.

Update 2.38pm: Today the Minister of Social Development and Sports Zane DeSilva extended his congratulations to Bermuda’s junior cyclists who had an exceptional weekend of racing in Barbados at the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships 2017.

Minister De Silva said, “I am extremely proud of our junior cyclists who performed incredibly well this weekend. In fact, their results have made Bermuda the most successful team at the competition, with medals won by Alyssa Rowse [gold in the time trial and silver in the road race], Matthew Oliveira [gold in both the time trial and road race] and Nicholas Narraway [silver in the Juvenile time trial].

“I also wish to congratulate Ziani Burgesson, Kaden Hopkins and Conor White who also achieved impressive results.”

