Technicians Complete Toyota Training Program

Bermuda Motors has recognized A1 Technician Motor Vehicle Mechanic Patrick Abuluyan and Tradesman Corey Lewis for successfully completing specialized training with Toyota Tsusho America Inc in Trinidad.

A spokesperson said, “Patrick completed intensive training focused on Toyota Safety Sense and High-Tech Diagnosis, gaining advanced knowledge in cutting-edge vehicle safety systems and diagnostic technologies.

“Corey successfully completed regional training in Toyota Automatic Transmissions, NVH [Noise, Vibration, and Harshness], and Diagnostic Fundamentals.

Meekai Johansen – Junior Sales Representative, Patrick Abuluyan – A1 Technician Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Damon Haywood – Operations Manager, Corey Lewis – Tradesman:

“These accomplishments are a testament to Bermuda Motors’ ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards of service. They not only reflect Patrick and Corey’s skill, dedication, and professionalism, but also highlight our continued investment in world-class training to ensure our technicians are prepared for the future of automotive technology.”

William Madeiros, Managing Director of Bermuda Motors, said, “We extend our sincere congratulations to Patrick and Corey on their outstanding accomplishments and thank them for their continued dedication to professional growth and quality service. Well done, Patrick and Corey!”

