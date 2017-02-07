Bermuda Nitro Racing 9th Round Results

The ninth round of the 2016/2017 Bermuda Nitro Racing Association season was held on Sunday at the South Side Race Track. The cooler temperatures made for a very good day of racing, with 13 racers taking part.

The results of the A Main saw Place Kwaz Dill in first, driving his Mugen Seiki Racing MBX7R, Keimon Lawrence in second, driving the Tekno NB48.3, and Quincy Aberdeen in third on an Agama A215

Well Kwaz Dill is proving to be unbeatable lately. This was his third win in a row, and sixth of the season. Once again he was top qualifier. This is his seventh TQ of the season. In second place was Keimon Lawrence. This was his fourth, second place finish of the season.

Quincy Aberdeen took third place. This was his second third place finish to go along with his one race win and two second place finishes.

The results of the B Main saw Dejaun Paynter take first, driving the Hot Bodies, Anthony Bell in second, driving the XRay XB9, and Steven Fox in third driving the Losi 4.0.

Dejaun Paynter bumped to the A Main by finishing first in the B Main.

This week there was a major shake up in the AKA Tires A Main Standings. In first place is Kwaz Dill on 788 Points, moving up one spot. In second place is Keimon Lawrence on 765 points, moving up two places. In third place is Quincy Aberdeen on 764. Moving up one place to fourth is Joe Valadao on 754. Moving from first place to fifth was Aaron DeShields on 747 points.

In the AKA Racing B Main Standings there was some shuffling of positions. Steven Fox is in the lead on 770 points. Lother Gores is in second place on 657 points.

Curtis Richardson has made a big jump in the standings moving from sixth place to third, with 558 points. Jason Venning is in fourth place moving up one spot on 557 points. George Pacheco has dropped from third place to fifth on 474 points.

The next race day is Sunday, February 19, 2017.

