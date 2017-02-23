Updates: Premier Announces Cabinet Shuffle

February 23, 2017 | 6 Comments

[Updating] A “Ministerial swearing in” is expected to take place this afternoon [Feb 23] at Government House, with unofficial reports suggesting a Cabinet shuffle will be announced. We will provide live updates/video, and more information as able.

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates:

Comments (6)

  1. OMG says:
    February 23, 2017

    hahahahhahahahhahahahhaha #doomed

  2. watching says:
    February 23, 2017

    Lord have mercy.

    So Nandi is now Minister Outerbridge? This should be an interesting ride.

    Cole to education? Well I guess options were limited, but I can't see him doing any different than Wayne Scott. But another education minister is disappointing. No consistency yet again.

    Sylvan to Environment? In my opinion, after his behavior in the House, he should have gotten the axe, but Premier Dunkley knows he has to play a delicate balance in the House.

    It appears this is the top team the OBA can assemble to represent them down the home stretch. We will see how it holds up.

    • PBanks says:
      February 23, 2017

      They keep saying the Education Ministry is like a poisoned chalice; it's disappointing that wave after wave of reappointment only prove it to be true.

  3. Mac says:
    February 23, 2017

    O my gosh, this is halarious!!!

  4. Terry says:
    February 23, 2017

    Popcorn time

  5. Chris Famous says:
    February 23, 2017

    Shuffling chairs on the deck

