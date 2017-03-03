Video: America’s Cup To Feature Local Musicians

This week’s ‘Minute with Mikaela’ highlights ‘The Band’ that will perform at the 35th America’s Cup, saying “The band will play during AC 35, including dock-out shows, the America’s Cup Village, and at America’s Cup parties.”

During the Minute, Mikaela Pearman said, “Earlier this year, we launched auditions to create the band, a mashup of local entertainers who would play together at various events during the 35th America’s Cup.

“After auditioning more than 50 entertainers, a panel of judges narrowed that number down to 25 and opened it up to the public to vote for their favorites to be finalists.

“More than 3,000 people voted in just a week and a half. That’s right, 3,000 individual votes were cast, which shows the high level of interest from locals. The judges were blown away by the overwhelming response. In the end, only six people could be chosen to be a part of the band.

“Dave Pittman, the saxophonist. Jesse Seymour, male vocalist. Torrey Tacklyn, bassist. Troy Washington Senior, drummer. Raven Baksh, female vocalist and guitarist. Leroy Francis, keyboardist.

“The band will play during AC 35, including dock-out shows, the America’s Cup Village, and at America’s Cup parties. They will learn each team’s song, as well as playing a mix of soca, reggae, top 40 and traditional Bermuda themed songs.

“In addition to this, up to 55 other local musicians and existing bands will be scheduled to play at the America’s Cup Village in May and June.”

