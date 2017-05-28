Premier: America’s Cup An ‘Incredible Spectacle’

Premier Michael Dunkley has hailed the opening weekend of the 35th America’s Cup as an “incredible spectacle” which showcased Bermuda in an “amazing light”.

“This weekend saw the official start of the America’s Cup activity in Dockyard including the qualifying races which took place in the Great Sound. And the event which was broadcast live and replayed throughout the weekend was seen by millions of viewers worldwide,” a spokesperson said.

“Premier Dunkley was on hand to participate in Saturday’s full slate of opening activities, including the ribbon cutting of the AC Event Village; the roof wetting of Club AC; an interview with Dock Out host Tucker Thompson; and the official Opening Ceremonies, which featured local artists and a special gift presentation by the Premier to Oracle Founder and CEO Larry Ellison.

Slideshow of the attendees at the opening day



































































Following this weekend’s events, Premier Dunkley said, “Being able to see all of the hard work become a reality should fill all of Bermuda with an overwhelming sense of pride. The atmosphere in Dockyard was truly a magical experience and Bermuda looked absolutely stunning on live tv.

“There were skeptics when we won the right to host the America’s Cup, with some even saying we could not deliver the event. But I am confident that after this weekend, those criticisms have been silenced.

“Dockyard was a breathtaking venue and I am proud to say we stepped up, as I knew we would, using our skills, talent, teamwork and experience to deliver this event. So thank you again to the thousands of Bermudians who, in one way or another contributed to making this event possible.”

Slideshow of the Opening Ceremony held on Saturday evening





















































The Premier also acknowledged the organising team who worked tireless hours to bring the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda to life.

The Premier said, “So much has been done in so little time. And for that, we must extend appreciation to everyone involved in the staging of this outstanding world event – the executives, officials, site workers, WEDCO, civil servants and volunteers.

“All have done a stellar job. But in particular I must extend a monumental thanks to Minister Grant Gibbons on behalf of the people of Bermuda and commend him and his team for a job well done.”

The Premier encouraged those who have yet to get to Dockyard, to plan and attend the event. He noted that the land reclamation of Cross Island is an “impressive feat of ingenuity” and something that must be seen first hand.

Slideshow of the first day of racing

















































































But most of all he hoped that Bermudians would come to Dockyard to support Bermuda’s Red Bull home team when they get set to compete in a week’s time.

“Whether on land or water, I hope all of Bermuda shows up to support our Red Bull Youth America’s Cup team which will see our young people competing with others from around the world for the championship. Team BDA, we are all with you and wish you every success,” the Premier said.

