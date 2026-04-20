Traffic Notice For 85th Agricultural Exhibition

Temporary traffic controls, including parking and access restrictions, will be in effect around the Botanical Gardens in Paget from April 23 to 25 during the 85th Annual Agricultural Exhibition.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works and Environment advises the public that temporary traffic controls will be in effect for the 85th Annual Agricultural Exhibition, hosted by the Department of Parks, at the Botanical Gardens on South Road, Paget, from Thursday, 23 April 2026 to Saturday, 25 April 2026.

“The traffic arrangements will apply daily between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

“Motorists should expect parking restrictions on sections of South Road, Tee Street and Point Finger Road, along with controlled access at various gates to the Botanical Gardens.

“Designated parking for vehicles assigned to the physically challenged will be available on the south side of Berry Hill Road, west of the North Gate, with a valid parking badge displayed.

“Traffic flow restrictions will also be in place on Berry Hill Road, where traffic will travel in an easterly direction between Camden North and Tee Street, with limited exceptions for authorised emergency and doctors’ vehicles travelling to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

“South Road and Point Finger Road will remain open to two-way traffic at all times.

“The public is encouraged to plan travel accordingly and to use caution in the area during the Exhibition period.”

The full 85th Agricultural Exhibition Traffic Notice follows below [PDF here]:

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