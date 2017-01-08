Free Golf Clinics For Hospitality Workers
Saying he feels it would be beneficial for people working in the tourism industry to be “golf literate,” golf professional Kim Swan will be reintroducing a free weekly clinic at Port Royal Golf Course for hospitality workers during the winter months.
Mr Swan said, “We at Port Royal Golf Development Program are committed to growing the game of golf and enhancing the on island visitor experience. We offered this initiative last year and had a few respondents but feel compelled to repeat the offer.
“Port Royal Golf Course is an important part of Bermuda’s tourism product and we recognize the importance of our workers in the industry who direct golfers around the island.
“We feel it would be beneficial for as many persons working in the tourism industry to not only be golf literate but experience hitting the golf ball.
“This is something we are also doing with our own in house staff who do not golf,” Mr Swan added.
Missing Riddell's Bay Golf course! The best course I've ever played while in Bermuda. Please reopen Riddells Bay! Thank you, Lucinda Amir, Austin, Texas
This is a good idea. It's the little things that separate a good destination from a great one.
wow---how generous! What a wonderful gesture! Almost wish I was a hospitality worker. Thank you Mr. Swan-we need more people with this mind set.
Mr Swan is a great instructor. You wont find anyone more pationate about golf and their country than Kim. He is a great ebasador for our country , Port Royal and golf. I wish I was still in hospitality.
You know, Kim is a good dude. He has taught all my kids, and he's one of those that when the lesson ends at 2, he'll still be on the putting green with them at 2.30, never a thought to charge more, he just loves the game.
I didn't always agree with his politics, but this stuff defines a man, and Kim is a good one.
And if you think these free lessons are a bad thing, or there is some kind of agenda, shame on you. He's just a good dude.