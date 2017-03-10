Column: It Will Never Lose Its Value?

[Opinion column written by Larry Burchall]

Samuel Clemens – better known as Mark Twain and one of Bermuda’s early tourists – once said: “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.” For Bermudians, that statement and investor sentiment was Bermudian-ized to “Buy a piece of the rock, it’ll never lose its value.”

Until 2008, in Bermuda and for Bermudians, both statements held true. However, since 2008, neither has been correct.

Acknowledging the 1,300 acres that the USA added between 1941 and 1943, and accepting the nine acres currently being created in Dockyard for the 2017 America’s Cup; Bermuda’s land space will not grow materially after 2017. Bermuda’s practical land-creating phase is over.

But that’s not all. Eighty-eight years of steady growth in Bermuda’s overall resident population joined up with an economy that grew and grew and grew. Proof?

In 1920, then an agrarian society, Bermuda’s GDP per capita would probably have been about 25% of the USA’s GDP per capita. In 1983, at $48,000, Bermuda’s GDP per capita matched that of the USA. In 2008, at $95,000, Bermuda’s GDP per capita was almost twice that of the USA.

Now that is real, undeniable, huge, economic growth.

That growth was created by a combining of population growths and national business model [*] change. The Bermudian component grew from about 19,000 in 1920 to 50,000 in 2008. The non-Bermudian population grew from about 2,000 in 1920 to around 18,000 in 2008. [[*] From Tourist Playground {1920 – 1993} to Business Park {1994 – now}].

Now that is real, undeniable, huge, population growth.

But the critical growth was in the non-Bermudian component. All of that population growth created a huge sustaineddemand for residential units.

However, since 2008, Bermuda has experienced a population decline. From a calculated 2008 high around 68,800, Government reports[**] that Bermuda’s resident population was down to 61,695 in 2016. And that’s where Mark Twain’s 1900’s credo falls apart. [[**] October 2016 Bond Prospectus for the $665m.]

Within Bermuda’s population of Bermudians, three things have happened:

One – Bermuda’s Bermudian birthrate has fallen dramatically. In 2014 & 2015, Bermudians were dying faster than they were being born. Reflecting a long downtrend, in those two years, there were 878 Bermudians born, while 935 Bermudians died. This gave an abnormal two year ‘negative increase’ of 57. More Bermudians into coffins. Fewer new Bermudians into baby cots. This is not expected to change in 2016.

Two – Certainly since 2000, and probably before, Bermudians have been emigrating and Bermudian students not returning, in sufficient numbers that not even the creation of more Bermudians through Status grants has not created offsetting growth in the total number of Bermudians in Bermuda. Between 2000 and 2010, there were 1,818 grants of Bermuda Status. However, with 48,746 Bermudians in Census 2000 and 50,565 in Census 2010, there were only 1,819 more Bermudians in 2010 than in 2000. That means that in that decade, at least 1,819 Bermudians had to have been born AND then emigrated or failed to return from their studies overseas. Looking at the birth figures for that decade, it’s likely that over 2,100 Bermudians emigrated or failed to return. The mini-Census results should be out by September 2017. The population figures therein should give a better handle on this key matter of ‘disappearing’ Bermudians.

Three – The first two points combine to create the third point, which is that the demand for housing in Bermuda for Bermudians has already declined and will continue to decline or flat-line.

Getting a ‘piece of the rock’ may still provide many forms of satisfaction to Bermudians. However, that ninety year-old adage that ‘the price of land and houses’ will always increase, no longer holds true. Given the steadily declining population of Bermudians, the demand for residential units to house Bermudians must also decline.

Is there any evidence of this? Yes.

All three of Bermuda’s local-dealing banks have a number of ‘non-performing loans’ [many are mortgages]. A Standard & Poor’s report about three years ago suggested that the aggregate of their exposure was between $1.3bn – $1.6bn.

From 2009, Bermuda’s rental situation went from undersupply to oversupply. Bermuda experienced an explosion of ‘For Rent’ signs and ads. Something that Bermuda had never before seen.

House prices have fallen. Many residences have had a ‘Bermuda foreclosure’. Residences that have been up for auction have, in some cases, attracted no bidders at all. In other cases, when there was a bid, the bid price was well below the ‘reserve’ price.

In October 2016, a beachside two-bedroom South Shore Road residence, whose last known selling price – in 2008 – was $630,000, was put up for auction. The Auctioneer dropped his request for an opening bid of $375,000 to $350,000. He got one bid at that price. With no further interest among the half-dozen people who attended, the Auctioneer withdrew the property saying that it had not reached its ‘reserve’.

Clearly, since 2008, driven principally by a falling demographic, the value of a ‘piece of the rock’ has declined. That decline is unlikely to reverse.

The ninety-six year-old sacred idea that the price of Bermuda property would always increase is now dead as a doornail. Clearly, with the banks offering interest rates between 0.75% short-term and 5% if you lock your dollars up for at least five years, there is a need for a re-think and reset.

In 2017 and going forward, Bermudians need to sit, see, and think about how real estate values are likely to go in Bermuda’s near future. All Bermudians need to do a deep re-think and re-set on how and where they invest their savings.

