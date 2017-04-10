Primary Food & Beverage Suppliers For AC

Five local companies have been announced as the primary vendors of food and beverage in the America’s Cup Village.

Rosa’s Cantina will provide traditional event food including their Bermuda fish sandwich and burgers, Bermuda Pie Company will serve an array of pies and healthy salads and side dishes, JB’s Woodfired Pizza will have their specialty pizzas on offer and Smokin Barrel will serve their BBQ and specialty burgers.

Docksiders Pub has been awarded the public bar concession for the event and will provide a general bar and a separate grandstand bar.

Chris Garland, America’s Cup Public Food & Beverage Concessions Manager explained, “These businesses bid on a tender for this opportunity and were chosen on their business strength and their ability to provide continuous quality service to a high volume of people daily, for a 5-week period.

“This will be a demanding time on their business and their staff and they have demonstrated that they are up for the task. It was important for us to also provide a wide selection of food choices for fans attending the America’s Cup Village, and even more variety will be available, with the snack and festival food vendors to be announced soon.

“These vendors will do us proud, rising to the challenge and ramping up from Bermuda’s local daily demand to an international standard, serving thousands of ticket holders on any given day at peak times.”

America’s Cup Village ticket holders will enjoy a range of varied activities and interesting interactive things to do, before and after racing. To book your tickets online, go here.

