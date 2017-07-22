Two Motorcyclists Injured In Warwick Collision

Two motorcyclists were injured and transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital tonight {July 22] following a collision on Middle Road in Warwick. Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 9:20pm Saturday, July 22nd police and first responders were dispatched to a reported two vehicle collision on Middle Road in Warwick near the junction with Longford Road.

“Initial information suggests that two motorcyclists traveling in opposite directions collided.

“Both riders were injured and taken to hospital via ambulance for treatment.

“‎An update on their conditions will be provided in due course.

“Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area while the relevant police personnel process the scene.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News