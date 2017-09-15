Minister: Moratorium On ‘Cash Back’ Grants

[Updated with video] There will be a moratorium on the ‘Cash Back for Communities’ grants as the “Confiscated Assets Fund was substantially depleted prior to my taking office and insufficient funds remain to do so,” Minister of National Security Wayne Caines said in the House of Assembly today [Sept 15].

The grants, known as “Cash Back for Communities”, see community organisations receive grants from the proceeds of crime, and more specifically from the Confiscated Assets Fund.

Minister Caines said, “Since my appointment as Minister of National Security I have been presented with a number of requests by various charities for funds that were sought through the previous Minister, to be disbursed from the Confiscated Assets Fund [CAF].

“I have now responded in writing to the individual entities that have contacted the Ministry requesting that the undertakings given by the previous Administration be honoured.

“Regrettably, Mr. Speaker, I have advised these worthy organizations that the promised grants cannot be provided from the Fund at this time.

“Upon my appointment and on making the necessary inquiries of the Ministries of Finance and Legal Affairs, I found that the Confiscated Assets Fund was substantially depleted prior to my taking office and insufficient funds remain to do so.

“I am advised that the majority of the funds that were available for grants of this kind were devoted to another purpose permitted under the Act, namely to meet the expenses of the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee.

“In light of the state of the Fund presently, I must advise this Honourable House and the public that a moratorium on such grants from the Fund is necessary at this time to permit them to be sufficiently replenished. Given the nature of how these funds are obtained the timeline for replenishment is unpredictable.

“Community organisations will continue to benefit from grants under this legislative provision and once the Fund is replenished this Government will aim to disburse funds in keeping with the spirit and intent of the law.”

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

