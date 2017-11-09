BNT Objects To Proposal To Allow ATV Tours

The Bermuda National Trust is “strongly objecting” to the proposal to allow the Railway Trail and National Parks in the West End to be used for ATV tours, and it is urging its members and supporters to review the proposal and to send in their own objections.

The BNT said, “The former One Bermuda Alliance government have provisional approval for the plan. The National Trust understands that the approval was given despite a unanimous recommendation by the Parks Commission to reject the proposal.

“The National Trust welcomes the current Government’s decision to hold a public consultation on the proposal, and hopes that it will lead to wider public consultations on environmental issues in the future.

“The proposal would bring all-terrain vehicles on to the Railway Trail, Hog Bay Park, Fort Scaur Park and the Heydon Trust.”

National Trust President Alana Anderson said: “The Trust vehemently objects to National Parks being accessed by motorised vehicles as it would be wholly incompatible with the quality, character and function of these natural and historic sites.

“The National Trust supports the active enjoyment of our parks and open spaces and encourages their enhancement and new uses for them. We also welcome innovative thinking to revitalize our tourism industry and to enrich our visitors’ experiences in Bermuda.

“Nevertheless, the proposal would set a terrible precedent. Hog Bay Park is one of Bermuda’s largest and most peaceful parks which is a vital amenity for neighbourhoods in the area while thousands of people use the Railway Trial for walking and relaxation.

“The disruption from the proposed tours in terms of noise, erosion to unpaved walking and nature trails, disturbed wildlife and threats to safety would have a detrimental impact on surrounding nature reserves, parklands and historic sites and conflict with their function as places of respite, amenity, education, recreation and conservation.”

National Trust Preservation Committee chairman Robert Masters added: “There is no doubt that the use of the 150cc ATVs will pose a threat to public safety; it is nonsensical to imagine that they will remain at or below 10mph. In addition, there are already walking and bicycle tours of these areas.

“Also, this will exacerbate the problem of illegal access by motorised vehicles of these parks. Hog Bay Park has suffered from an entrenched problem with scramblers for years without any effective solution – damaging the paths, endangering the users, negatively affecting the agricultural land and disturbing neighbours. Introducing ATVs to the park will only make it worse.”

The deadline for objections is November 14, and the National Trust is urging its members and supporters to send in their comments as soon as possible.

Comments may be sent in writing via the Government Portal here or here.

Submissions can be sent in to the Parks Department, via e-mail at parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm before 4pm on November 14.

Individuals can mail their submissions to the Department of Parks, P.O. Box HM20, Hamilton, HMAX.

Interested residents can also provide their submissions in person by visiting the Department of Parks’ main office, Ground floor Global House, Church Street, Hamilton.

For more information regarding this proposal, interested members of the public can email parkspublicconsultation@gov.bm

The Proposed Change of Use and comment sheet follow below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News