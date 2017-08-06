Video: Sunday August 6th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

Bermuda celebrating the Cup Match holiday, Hailey Quig being selected as a 2017 XL Catlin scholar, Reggie Lambe scoring in a Carlisle victory, Sachio Harrison, Theo Wolffe, and Zantae Dill winning education awards, and Kirista Rabain finishing sixth in the 2017 FEI World Jumping Challenge Finals were all some of the positive news stories from the past week.

In additional good news, young Bermudian singer Terron Webb won the Junior Calypso competition in St Kitts, cyclist Dominique Mayho finished ninth in Belgium, New York’s iconic logo exists thanks to a trip to Bermuda, the “Bermuda Born” handbag collection was launched, and Flora Duffy won silver at the ITU World Triathlon Montreal.

We also posted various community photo galleries, including Bernews top 10 “Photos of the Day”, the Beach Volleyball Tournament, Summer Splash concert, and multiple galleries of the Cup Match festivities.

05 Aug: Flora Duffy Wins Silver In Montreal

02 Aug: Dominique Mayho Finishes 9th In Belgium

01 Aug: Hailey Quig Selected As 2017 XL Catlin Scholar

01 Aug: Validus Awards Scholarship To Sachio Harrison

31 Jul: Reggie Lambe Scores In Carlisle Victory

30 Jul: Rabain Finishes 6th In World Jumping Challenge

30 Jul: Singer Terron Webb Wins Calypso Competition

