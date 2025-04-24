Schedule Unveiled For 2025 Agricultural Exhibition

April 24, 2025 | 0 Comments

The schedule for the 84th Annual Agricultural Exhibition has been announced, with the always popular annual event taking place at the Botanical Gardens from April 24 to 26, with gates open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the Lower Ring, continuous entertainment runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., featuring school choirs, solo vocalists, dance groups and more, while the Show Ring features equestrian events and BMX stunt performances.

2025 Lower Ring Programme

The full 2025 Show Ring Programme follows below [PDF here]:

click here banner Ag Show

Share on WhatsApp Share

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News

Leave a Reply

«
»