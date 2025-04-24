Schedule Unveiled For 2025 Agricultural Exhibition

The schedule for the 84th Annual Agricultural Exhibition has been announced, with the always popular annual event taking place at the Botanical Gardens from April 24 to 26, with gates open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the Lower Ring, continuous entertainment runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., featuring school choirs, solo vocalists, dance groups and more, while the Show Ring features equestrian events and BMX stunt performances.

The full 2025 Show Ring Programme follows below [PDF here]:

